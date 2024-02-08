 MCG seals three properties for delay in payment of property taxes - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Gurugram / MCG seals three properties for delay in payment of property taxes

MCG seals three properties for delay in payment of property taxes

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 09, 2024 06:20 AM IST

An MCG official said that only ₹187 crore has been collected as revenue via property tax till December 31 last year

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed three properties, including a farm house, for a delay in the payment of outstanding property taxes. While one property owner has pending dues of 79 lakh, the other two defaulters have to deposit 72 and 44 lakh, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The MCG has been regularly carrying out sealing drives and have identified over 50 properties that will be sealed this month, including three on Friday, said officials.
The MCG has been regularly carrying out sealing drives and have identified over 50 properties that will be sealed this month, including three on Friday, said officials. (HT Archive)

An MCG official said that only 187 crore has been collected as revenue via property tax till December 31, 2023.

The MCG has been regularly carrying out sealing drives and have identified over 50 properties that will be sealed this month, including three on Friday, said officials.

Lakshman Das, zonal taxation officer of Zone-3, said that the enforcement team on Wednesday sealed a building in Nathupur that had 79 lakh pending for the last many years. “The team has also sealed a commercial building in Block H of DLF Phase-1 as the property has arrears of over 72 lakh. A farm in Gwal Pahari, which has a due of 44 lakh property tax, was also sealed,” he said.

Officials said since 2017, nearly 850 buildings have been sealed in the city so far, and owners have been let go after warnings. While most tax defaulters cleared their dues and reclaimed their properties, the remaining who did not do so face the prospect of their properties being auctioned from June this year under Section 130 (manner of recovering tax or fee) of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1994, the officials added.

Narender Singh Bangar, commissioner MCG, said that as per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, it is mandatory to pay property taxes for all types of vacant plots, residential, commercial, and industrial buildings located within the municipal area. “Property tax is assessed annually, and those who fail to pay on time are charged an interest of 18% per annum. Defaulting properties can be sealed, and the auction process can be initiated against them. We have started the sealing drive against defaulters exceeding 5 lakh,” he said.

MCG officials said that property owners have been asked to self-certify their property data on the no-dues certificate (NDC) portal before February 29 this year, and make the payment of property tax, taking advantage of interest waiver and a 15% discount, said the officials.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

