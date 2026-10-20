MCG steps up pollution-control measures under revised Grap
The directions also focus on waste management, with officials asked to ensure regular lifting of municipal solid waste, C&D waste, industrial waste and hazardous waste from designated sites and industrial areas, and prevent illegal dumping
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has directed its field teams to intensify action against dust pollution, waste burning and illegal dumping as part of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) ahead of winter.
The directions follow the revised Grap schedule issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on September 29. MCG officials have been asked to implement the measures in stages, depending on prevailing air quality, and ensure regular monitoring and compliance.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said Stage I, applicable when Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) is in the ‘poor’ category (201-300), requires strict implementation of dust-control measures at construction and demolition (C&D) sites.
“This includes proper storage and covering of C&D material and waste, transportation in covered vehicles, use of anti-smog guns and water sprinkling. Projects with plot sizes of 500 square metres or more that do not meet prescribed registration and dust-monitoring requirements are also not to be allowed to continue,” he said.
The directions also focus on waste management, with officials asked to ensure regular lifting of municipal solid waste, C&D waste, industrial waste and hazardous waste from designated sites and industrial areas, and prevent illegal dumping.
Periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads have also been mandated, with dust collected during sweeping to be disposed of scientifically at designated sites or landfills.
The revised Grap schedule prohibits open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste, with environmental compensation to be imposed for violations in accordance with National Green Tribunal orders. Officials have also been instructed to maintain strict vigil against fires at landfills and dumpsites.
Dust-suppression measures, including anti-smog guns and water sprinkling, are to be intensified at road construction, widening, repair and maintenance sites.
The plan also calls for strict enforcement of pollution-under-control (PUC) norms and action against visibly polluting vehicles. It provides for increased inspections of industries, including those operating in non-conforming areas, and enforcement of pollution-control norms at brick kilns and hot-mix plants.
Under Stage II, applicable when Delhi’s AQI reaches the ‘very poor’ category (301-400), daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping will be required along identified roads, preferably at night or early in the morning. Water sprinkling and dust suppressants must also be used before peak traffic hours, particularly along congested corridors.
Officials have been asked to intensify inspections at C&D sites and take targeted action at identified pollution hotspots.
Dahiya said Stage II also requires resident welfare associations (RWAs) to provide electric heaters and electricity connections to security, sanitation, horticulture and other support staff to discourage the open burning of biomass and municipal waste during winter.
The revised plan further provides for staggered timings for public offices and municipal bodies in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar under Stage II. The respective governments will decide on their implementation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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