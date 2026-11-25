With the February 14, 2027, deadline for clearing legacy waste at Bandhwari landfill nears, at least 807,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste remains to be processed at the facility, prompting Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials on Monday to direct the two agencies engaged for the task to ramp up their daily processing capacity. The total waste stock at the landfill includes accumulated legacy waste as well as fresh municipal waste generated daily in Gurugram (Parveen Kumar/HT) more

The total waste stock at the landfill includes accumulated legacy waste as well as fresh municipal waste generated daily in Gurugram. Legacy waste refers to garbage dumped at the site over several years.

According to officials, the landfill currently holds a total waste stock of 1.386 million metric tonnes. Around 807,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste remains to be processed, 66,000 metric tonnes of fresh waste remains to be processed, while another 513,000 metric tonnes of fresh municipal waste is being sent to the landfill daily. Around 873,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste was processed at the site between January and November 23.

In January this year, MCG had engaged two agencies, Daya Charan and Company and MKG Green Energy Private Limited, to process 1.4 million metric tonnes of legacy waste from January this year. The target was subsequently increased to 1.68 million metric tonnes following administrative approval.

MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj said the deadline for clearing the legacy waste would not be extended.

“To complete the processing of the remaining legacy waste by the deadline, the agencies will be processing at least 10,000 metric tonnes of waste daily. Both the agencies have been directed to ensure the remaining allocated waste is cleared by February 14, so the deadline is not delayed,” he said.

When asked about the delay in processing, MCG officials said it becomes difficult to process waste at the landfill during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the Bandhwari landfill continues to lack a dedicated facility for processing fresh municipal waste. Despite floating several tenders this year, the civic body is yet to finalise an agency. MCG commissioner said a separate tender would be floated in December for the processing of the outstanding fresh waste.

Currently, fresh waste is being disposed of separately in Bandhwari, officials said.

Officials added that a proposal for the facility was sent to the Haryana government in October, and approval is expected by the first week of December.

Environmentalists expressed concern over the accumulation of fresh waste.

“With each passing day, fresh waste being dumped at Bandhwari is gradually turning into legacy waste. The civic body needs to change its approach and encourage source segregation among residents and resident welfare associations (RWAs). In-situ waste processing is crucial and should be promoted to reduce dependence on the Bandhwari landfill. Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) are not operational, and even if they were, little or nothing could be recovered from mixed waste,” said environmentalist Vaishali Rana.

Earlier on September 29, HT reported that all MRFs in Gurugram have remained non-operational since June 2024, halting the sorting and recovery of recyclable waste.

MCG officials said the MRFs would also be made functional by the two agencies once the long-term waste-processing tender is implemented in the city.