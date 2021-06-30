Metro work to start within five months: Gurugram MP

Work on much-delayed Gurugram Metro expansion, which will take the Metro network to older parts of the city through a loop, is expected to start in the next four to five months, according to the Lok Sabha member from Gurugram, Rao Inderjit Singh.

On Wednesday, Singh said that the urban development ministry will approve it next month, once the Haryana government makes minor changes to the format of the approved detailed project report (DPR). The construction of the project will be undertaken by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited.

The development follows a high-level meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday, in which the urban development minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Singh were present. “The Metro project was discussed in detail and it was decided that the necessary changes to the format of DPR, as per the ministry’s norms, would be made in a joint meeting of officials of state and central officials. This will be done by the end of July,” said Singh, adding that work on the ground is expected to start in the next four to five months.

As per the DPR submitted by the Haryana government, the proposed Metro extension will run from Huda City Centre to Cyber City in a 31-kilometre loop, via Subash Chowk, Krishna Chowk and Sector 22. The route will have 26 stops, including an interchange station.

The Metro extension has remained stuck for almost five years as the Haryana government could not finalise the route and the DPR till 2019. The government commissioned multiple surveys to find a viable route and it was only in 2019 that it was finalised.

The Gurugram MP had also raised the issue of delay in the Metro project during the GMDA board meeting held in April, wherein he sought an explanation from officials concerned for the inordinate delays. “I said in the meeting that the timeline for the Metro project completion should be fixed due to these delays and I was assured that the Metro project will hit the ground soon,” said Singh.

As per the detailed project report, the Metro stations that have been proposed on the Huda City Centre-Cyber City route are at Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 and 5.

The project is expected to cost ₹6,400 crore.