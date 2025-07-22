NHAI calls for early submission of Hero Honda Chowk flyover audit report

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Central Road Research Institute (CRRl) to expedite the audit report of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover, which has caved in four times since it was opened for traffic in 2016, officials, aware of the matter, said. The damaged portion of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover has not been repaired yet. The NHAI has requested the CRRI to expedite its report on the flyover, which suffered a crack a year ago, in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier, NHAI wrote to the CRRI on July 16 and called for the early submission of the audit report since two fast lanes of the Hero Honda Chowk had been barricaded from Jaipur to Delhi side, and was leading to traffic jams on the busy stretch nearly every day.

The NHAI had asked CRRI to conduct a structural audit of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover on January 10 after a portion of the bridge on the extreme right lane from Jaipur to Delhi lost plaster and concrete due to which iron bars were exposed and the road underneath the flyover was visible from the estimated 3 feet by 2 feet hole.

The communique by the highway authority sent on July 16 said that NHAI had extended full cooperation to CRRI during the site visits held in March 2025 and during the destructive tests (core cutting at various sections) simultaneously. The same had been handed over to CRRI in the month of April 2025 for testing and submission of the report. It further said that despite repeated calls for submission of the report, the authority has not received definite timelines, which is delaying the repair and rehabilitation, if any, of a section of the flyover.

“It is to inform that, pending report submission of CRRI, approximately 2 fast lanes (towards the median side) on RHS (from Jaipur to Delhi) are cordoned off, thereby creating traffic congestion during peak hours as reported by traffic police,” the letter by NHAI project director, Dwarka PIU said.

When asked about the matter, a senior official of CRRI, requesting anonymity, said that they had received the work of conducting a structural audit of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover only in April this year, and in the month of May and June they carried out testing of the samples taken from the flyover. “Testing samples and analyzing data is a time-consuming process and for the last two months, we are preparing the report. We have put on hold several other projects as the Hero Honda Chowk audit is a key project due to its busy location on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The report is being prepared and it will be submitted soon,” the official said.

The official further said that remedial measures to repair the flyover, and rehabilitate the structure will be suggested in the report. “There is heavy traffic at this section and remedial measures will take into account this issue,” he added.

The Hero Honda Chowk flyover was constructed at a cost of ₹200 crore and it was opened to traffic in 2017.

Since it became operational in 2017, the flyover has suffered major damages thrice in the past due to which one of the lanes was closed for traffic for repairs.