NHAI floats tender for 6-lane Ggm-Jhajjar Rd

The National Highways Authority of India on Tuesday said it has floated a tender to hire a consultant for the proposed upgradation of the Gurugram-Jhajjar road from the Harsaru bypass on Pataudi Road to Jhajjar via Wazirpur, a day after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced its six-laning in the state budget. Officials aware of the matter said the consultant for the proposed six-laning of the 33 km Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road will be hired by the middle of March.

Officials aware of the matter said the consultant for the proposed six-laning of the 33 km Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road will be hired by the middle of March. “The tender for hiring a consultant is in the final stages, and the work will be awarded by the second week of March. The consultant will prepare a detailed DPR for upgrading the road to six lanes. The cost estimate for the project, whether it will be a brownfield to be constructed on an existing road or a greenfield project, will depend on the DPR and options that are put forth by the consultant,” said a senior NHAI official, asking not to be named.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI, said the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road is currently identified as state highway 15A and that the Haryana government had asked the union roads and highways ministry to take up its expansion. “It has been decided that NHAI will upgrade it to a six-lane road, and it will become a national highway to be maintained and operated by NHAI,” he said, adding that the road length is 33 km.

Tilak added that work on the Gurugram Pataudi Rewari highway is near completion. “The stretch between the Dwarka expressway and Wazirpur will be made functional at the surface level by the end of March. The work on the flyover at the Dwarka expressway will take some time, but the service roads on the first six kilometres will be ready for vehicles by the end of March,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his budget speech on Monday, CM Saini also announced construction of the Farrukhnagar Bypass along with the six-lane road.