NHAI imposes 1 lakh penalty on toll agency at Ghamroj toll plaza

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the toll collection agency at Ghamroj toll plaza on Gurugram Sohna highway after a commuter alleged that the staff on the plaza had misbehaved with them and put a video of the same on social media on Monday. A view of the Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Sohna Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The NHAI on Monday evening said that it had taken notice of the matter, and the toll collection agency, RK Infrastructure projects Ltd has been issued a show cause notice along with a fine.

As per the complainant Shaurya Garg, who put a video on X, two workers at Ghamroj toll plaza misbehaved with him and his father, he said in the post tagging road transport and highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI seeking their help.

After the matter came into its notice, the highway authority also released a statement on Monday evening on X stating, “Taking cognizance of incident at Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Gurugram – Sohna Road section of NH-248A of misbehavior by toll plaza staff with a National Highway user today morning, NHAI has taken strict action against the toll collection agency and has levied a penalty of ₹1 Lakh on M/s R.K. Jain Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. for misconduct by staff at toll plaza. The agency has also been issued a show-cause notice to provide a written explanation within seven working days to avoid debarment or termination of contract.”

The authority further stated that NHAI is committed to provide seamless travel experience to National Highways users and has issued strict instructions to all toll collection agencies to take action against employees who indulge in unruly behavior with road users.

When asked about the matter, Ankit Sharma, general manager, RK Infrastructure projects Ltd, said that they had discussed the matter with the complainant and it has been resolved. “The lane on which the commuter wanted to drive through is reserved for emergency vehicles and this was explained to the commuter. We have also instructed our staff regarding their behaviour with commuters and strict directions have been issued to ensure discipline. A meeting in this regard was also held at NHAI headquarter today where we explained the situation. We will also reply to the show cause notice issued by the highway authority,” said Sharma.