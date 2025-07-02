NHAI may take up Sohna road sewer line repair after 5th cave-in incident

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to take up the rehabilitation and repair of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) master sewer pipeline under Sohna Road after a portion of the highway caved in for the fifth time on Monday evening. The latest cave-in took place opposite SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, where an 18-square-foot portion of the road collapsed (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior NHAI official said the issue has been taken up at the highest level, and a proposal is under consideration. “The matter has been deliberated, and it is likely the rehabilitation work will be carried out by us as per GMDA’s requirements. Once approved by our headquarters, we will seek consent from GMDA,” the official said.

To be sure, while discussions are ongoing between the two agencies, there is no clear date for when repair work might begin.

The latest cave-in took place opposite SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, where an 18-square-foot portion of the road collapsed. The area has been barricaded by the highway’s maintenance company. Officials confirmed that this was the fifth instance of subsidence at the same stretch, attributed to a damaged master sewage line.

“The NHAI is not responsible for the sewer line’s maintenance. But both agencies are working together on a solution. While NHAI may execute the work, no final decision has been taken,” added the NHAI official.

According to GMDA, the sewer line runs from Subhash Chowk to Sheeshpal Vihar and is in a poor state, particularly a 45-metre stretch under the carriageway. Officials said the line’s corrosion, caused by gas formation, has weakened its walls, while the four chambers in this section are also in disrepair.

A senior GMDA official said, “The GMDA CEO has discussed the issue with the NHAI Chairman, and a solution will be finalised in a day or two. Rehabilitation or shifting of the line is most likely to be handled by NHAI.”

GMDA officials also cited an old Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) document, stating that the sewage line should have been shifted during the road’s construction. “HSVP had sent an estimate of ₹27 crore for the shift, but it was not done,” they said.

Countering this, an NHAI official said, “After GMDA was formed, it was decided only to strengthen manholes. An estimate was submitted by GMDA, the work was completed, and the line was handed over to GMDA in 2022. There’s no point arguing now—both agencies are working toward a solution.”