NHAI repairs damaged service road, cave-in on NH 48

A portion of the service road of Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH48) which had suffered a cave in opposite the Neste building near DLF phase 2 on Monday, has been temporarily repaired, said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Wednesday. The highway officials earlier on Tuesday had barricaded the damaged portion of the road to prevent any untoward incident. The highway officials earlier on Tuesday had barricaded the damaged portion of the road to prevent any untoward incident. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior NHAI official said that they have carried out temporary repairs of the damaged area. “We will be reaching out to the agency which operates the utility underneath it so that permanent repairs can be carried out,” he said, adding that their initial investigation had revealed there was an underground drain which had leaked causing the road to cave in.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official, meanwhile, said that they had carried out a probe at the damaged site, and found that no GLDA utility was involved in the incident.

Service lanes of the highways and expressways in Gurugram have repeatedly suffered damage to the old sewage and drainage lines running underneath the major city roads, which get damaged frequently and cause road cave in.

In 2022, a major cave in had happened under the Iffco Chowk flyover on the NH48 due to damage to the sewage drain underneath it. The Sohna road has suffered multiple cave-ins near Subash Chowk as the master sewage pipeline flowing underneath is dilapidated and has got damaged several times.

The GMDA has now asked the NHAI to take up the project of strengthening the sewage drain by using the CIPP (cured in place pipeline technology).