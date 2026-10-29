NHAI to repair Hero Honda Chowk stretch, puts onus of utility shifting on GMDA

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin repairs on the 2.25-km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, even as the responsibility for shifting utilities for the proposed elevated road project remains unresolved. The 2.25-km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk will be repaired on priority, said NHAI. (HT Photo)

NHAI officials said major water, sewer and stormwater pipelines along the stretch would have to be shifted before construction of the elevated road could begin.

“We had floated two tenders for overlaying and repairing the road, but no bidders came forward. We have now decided to carry out the work internally through our existing contractor. NHAI will not shift the utilities as the elevated road project is not being executed by us,” said a senior NHAI official.

NHAI had earlier submitted a detailed project report (DPR) estimating the civil construction cost at ₹181 crore. However, the state government did not approve the proposal and directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to take up the project, officials said.

The plan to upgrade the stretch has been under discussion for nearly five years and has undergone several revisions. The original proposal involved widening the road and constructing a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

It was subsequently revised to include flyovers at Mohammadpur, Sector 37 and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, before being changed to an elevated road project. NHAI was initially tasked with executing the project, but responsibility was later transferred to GMDA.

A senior GMDA official said the authority was examining the proposal and would appoint a consultant to prepare a DPR.

“The proposal is being examined and a consultant will be hired to prepare the DPR. The agency that builds the elevated road will shift the utilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which is constructing a metro corridor along the stretch, said delays in shifting utilities could affect metro construction by several months.

A GMRL official said the agency had repeatedly asked the civic authorities to expedite utility shifting to prevent disruptions to the metro project.