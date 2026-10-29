NHAI to repair Hero Honda Chowk stretch, puts onus of utility shifting on GMDA
NHAI officials said the utilities on the stretch, including major water, sewer and stormwater pipelines, would have to be shifted before the construction of the project
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin repairs on the 2.25-km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, even as the responsibility for shifting utilities for the proposed elevated road project remains unresolved.
NHAI officials said major water, sewer and stormwater pipelines along the stretch would have to be shifted before construction of the elevated road could begin.
“We had floated two tenders for overlaying and repairing the road, but no bidders came forward. We have now decided to carry out the work internally through our existing contractor. NHAI will not shift the utilities as the elevated road project is not being executed by us,” said a senior NHAI official.
NHAI had earlier submitted a detailed project report (DPR) estimating the civil construction cost at ₹181 crore. However, the state government did not approve the proposal and directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to take up the project, officials said.
The plan to upgrade the stretch has been under discussion for nearly five years and has undergone several revisions. The original proposal involved widening the road and constructing a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.
It was subsequently revised to include flyovers at Mohammadpur, Sector 37 and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, before being changed to an elevated road project. NHAI was initially tasked with executing the project, but responsibility was later transferred to GMDA.
A senior GMDA official said the authority was examining the proposal and would appoint a consultant to prepare a DPR.
“The proposal is being examined and a consultant will be hired to prepare the DPR. The agency that builds the elevated road will shift the utilities,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which is constructing a metro corridor along the stretch, said delays in shifting utilities could affect metro construction by several months.
A GMRL official said the agency had repeatedly asked the civic authorities to expedite utility shifting to prevent disruptions to the metro project.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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