NHAI to begin traffic trial of Dwarka E-way tunnels on May 29

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will begin on Thursday traffic trials for two new tunnels connecting Dwarka Expressway to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and National Highway 48, officials said. The trial, scheduled between 12pm and 3pm, aims to ease congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and provide a faster route for commuters travelling between Gurugram, Dwarka, and the airport, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to a senior official of the NHAI project contractor, all arrangements have been completed to facilitate a smooth trial. “The traffic trial is likely to start on both tunnels. Commuters will be allowed to use the route from 12pm to 3pm initially, and this window will be gradually increased,” the official said, adding that all electrical, mechanical, and civil works have been completed.

The Gurugram traffic police also issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging commuters to reach the airport via Dwarka Expressway. “New Tunnel to Airport Now Open via Dwarka Expressway... Skip the traffic and save time! If you’re coming from Jaipur, Sohna, or Southern Peripheral Road, use the new tunnel via Dwarka expressway for a faster, smoother ride to the airport,” the advisory read.

The 5.1-kilometre tunnel system comprises two segments: a main 3.6-kilometre, eight-lane tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway to IGI Airport and a 1.5-kilometre, two-lane tunnel linking Dwarka Expressway to NH-48 towards Gurugram. The project is part of Package 4 of the ₹9,000-crore, 29-kilometre-long Dwarka Expressway, which runs from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram. Of the total stretch, 18.9 kilometres fall in Haryana and 10.1 kilometres in the Capital.

Senior NHAI officials, including the member secretary and regional officer (Delhi circle), recently inspected the tunnel along with Delhi and Gurugram traffic police officers. However, the project contractor noted that while all arrangements are in place, formal directions from the highway authority are still awaited.