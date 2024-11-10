No streetlights on Dwarka expressway stretch 8 months after opening

The upper Dwarka Expressway stretch connecting Gurugram sectors 99 to 115 was inaugurated in March,yet months later its streetlights are still non-functional. The unlit stretch has turned into a hot spot for accidents and antisocial gatherings, residents said, heightening the security concerns for women and children. The Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram Sector 99 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which built this road at a cost exceeding ₹50 crore, said high-tech streetlights will be installed on this stretch but the timeline to do so has not been decided. Residents claim that the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) are engaged in a blame game, with both agencies failing to take accountability or resolve the issue. HSVP said it will inspect the road soon and fix the problem. DHBVN did not respond to requests for comment.

Dinesh Kumar Malik, a resident of Habitat Society in Sector 99A, reported that more than 750 families in this area depend on this road daily and are vulnerable to accidents at night. “The lack of lighting has made travelling on this road unsafe,” Malik said.

“Non-functional streetlights are a major safety hazard, increasing the risk of accidents and security incidents, particularly at night. We have repeatedly complained, but the problem persists,” said Harish Barsiwal, a resident of ROF Aalayas in Sector 102.

“We have been consistently reaching out to HSVP officials to address the issue, but nothing has changed. We feel unsafe on this road at night. The authorities’ failure to fix these streetlights puts our safety at risk every day,” said Praveen Thakur, another Habitat Society resident.

Residents said that the presence of multiple alcohol outlets along the Dwarka Expressway has turned the road into a prime spot for late-night gatherings, with incidents of rash driving becoming more frequent. “The absence of proper street lighting invites trouble, especially with so many liquor shops in the area. Visibility should have been a priority while planning this road,” said Ranjan Jain, a resident of Chintels Serenity in Sector 109.

GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankar said that the agency is currently installing smart, connected streetlights in Sectors 68-80, which will link to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) for better management. While Dhankar confirmed that these high-tech lights are on the way, no specific timeline has been provided for implementing similar solutions along the Dwarka Expressway.

HSVP officials, responding to residents’ complaints, said that they will inspect the site to assess the problem. But residents remain sceptical, with many fearing that until clear accountability is established, the issue of non-functional streetlights may remain unaddressed, compromising their safety and that of commuters.