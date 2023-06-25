Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Now, residents can apply for regularisation of colonies, says Haryana CM Khattar

Now, residents can apply for regularisation of colonies, says Haryana CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Khattar said that in all the 88 urban local bodies across Haryana, about 4.6 million property IDs have been issued. “Errors related to these property IDs will be rectified by organising camps next month”, he said

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that individual residents living in illegal colonies will also be eligible to apply for regularisation. Earlier only residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) were permitted to apply for regularisation but now individuals can apply for the same, the CM said, while interacting with beneficiaries whose property IDs have been rectified in state capital Chandigarh.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)

Khattar said that in all the 88 urban local bodies across Haryana, about 4.6 million property IDs have been issued. “Errors related to these property IDs will be rectified by organising camps next month”, he said.

The CM further said that all new sectors developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in future, plots will have a separate ‘kila’ number. However, such plots will be allocated and sold only when the property ID is made, he added.

Khattar said property IDs will be used to identify the property, whether it is inside a legal or an illegal colony.

“The government aims to end all land disputes. Whether residential, industrial, agricultural plots or even during distribution of ancestral properties, we are moving forward in a direction to make things seamless,” said Khattar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manohar lal khattar chief minister regularisation + 1 more
manohar lal khattar chief minister regularisation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out