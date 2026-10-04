Nuh sports nurseries under scanner, five booked over alleged ₹8.37 lakh salary fraud

Police have booked two Nuh district sports officers (DSO), an executive sports officer and two outsourced employees of a government medical college over the alleged fraudulent allocation of salaries amounting to ₹8.37 lakh, officials said on Saturday. Police said the FIR, seen by HT, was filed at City Nuh police station on Thursday based on an inquiry report by the chief minister’s Flying Squad.

Police said the FIR, seen by HT, was filed at City Nuh police station on Thursday based on an inquiry report by the chief minister’s Flying Squad. The case was filed under sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servants or professionals) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The inquiry revealed that three district sports officials allegedly facilitated the appointment of two outsourced employees — who work under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and were deployed at the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar — as coaches for sports nurseries run under the district sports department.

One of the two suspects, an HKRN helper at the medical college, was allegedly allotted the kabaddi nursery at DAV Public School in Police Lines during 2024-25, and received ₹20,000 a month from the sports department as a nursery coach. The FIR states that the same person was subsequently allotted the kabaddi nursery at Sauk village during 2025-26.

The inquiry found that the second employee, an HKRN liftman at the medical college since 2015, trained children at the Sauk nursery from November 14, 2025, to January 31, 2026. He too was allegedly paid ₹20,000 a month by the sports department.

Police said that at the Sauk nursery, ₹90,000 pertaining to the earlier coach’s tenure was also transferred to the second employee’s bank account.

The verification also flagged the use of two vehicles operated under contracts with the district sports department, alleging that the first employee worked as a driver despite being employed under HKRN.

The Flying Squad said its verification involved examination of records from the district sports officer’s office and the medical college, as well as statements of people associated with the matter. Based on these records, it alleged that the two employees and three officials from the district sports department acted in connivance to facilitate the nursery coach appointments and draw payments from the department.

The alleged payments amounted to ₹7,47,065 to the two contract employees during their appointments, while another ₹90,000 was paid into the second employee’s account, bringing the total loss to ₹8,37,065, the FIR states.

Police said further action will be taken against any other person found to be involved during the investigation.