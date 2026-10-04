Nuh sports nurseries under scanner, five booked over alleged ₹8.37 lakh salary fraud
Police have booked two Nuh district sports officers (DSO), an executive sports officer and two outsourced employees of a government medical college over the alleged fraudulent allocation of salaries amounting to ₹8
Police have booked two Nuh district sports officers (DSO), an executive sports officer and two outsourced employees of a government medical college over the alleged fraudulent allocation of salaries amounting to ₹8.37 lakh, officials said on Saturday.
Police said the FIR, seen by HT, was filed at City Nuh police station on Thursday based on an inquiry report by the chief minister’s Flying Squad. The case was filed under sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servants or professionals) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The inquiry revealed that three district sports officials allegedly facilitated the appointment of two outsourced employees — who work under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and were deployed at the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar — as coaches for sports nurseries run under the district sports department.
One of the two suspects, an HKRN helper at the medical college, was allegedly allotted the kabaddi nursery at DAV Public School in Police Lines during 2024-25, and received ₹20,000 a month from the sports department as a nursery coach. The FIR states that the same person was subsequently allotted the kabaddi nursery at Sauk village during 2025-26.
The inquiry found that the second employee, an HKRN liftman at the medical college since 2015, trained children at the Sauk nursery from November 14, 2025, to January 31, 2026. He too was allegedly paid ₹20,000 a month by the sports department.
Police said that at the Sauk nursery, ₹90,000 pertaining to the earlier coach’s tenure was also transferred to the second employee’s bank account.
The verification also flagged the use of two vehicles operated under contracts with the district sports department, alleging that the first employee worked as a driver despite being employed under HKRN.
The Flying Squad said its verification involved examination of records from the district sports officer’s office and the medical college, as well as statements of people associated with the matter. Based on these records, it alleged that the two employees and three officials from the district sports department acted in connivance to facilitate the nursery coach appointments and draw payments from the department.
The alleged payments amounted to ₹7,47,065 to the two contract employees during their appointments, while another ₹90,000 was paid into the second employee’s account, bringing the total loss to ₹8,37,065, the FIR states.
Police said further action will be taken against any other person found to be involved during the investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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