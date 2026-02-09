Occupancy certificate delay sparks protest by Gurugram Sec 92 condo owners

More than 100 flat owners of Ansal Heights condominium in Sector-92 protested inside the society premises on Sunday morning, alleging that the developer has failed to obtain an occupancy certificate (OC) from the Town and Country Planning Department, preventing them from registering their properties with the revenue department and securing legal ownership. Developer says OC applied for and hopes for early approval as residents plan to approach CM grievance cell. (HT)

The protest was held under the banner of the Ansal Heights Flat Allottee Association. Residents said the absence of an OC has also meant banks are no longer financing home loans in the condominium, while some owners who had earlier secured loans are being forced to pay penalties due to the lack of registration.

According to the association, the society has 571 flats and around 300 families currently reside there. The project was launched in 2010, and possession began in 2016 and continued over the following years. However, flat owners alleged that even after nine to ten years of possession, the developer has failed to secure the OC due to procedural issues with the department of town and country planning.

A senior town and country planning official said the developer must clear pending licence renewal and other dues before an occupation certificate (OC) can be issued, adding that the matter has remained unresolved for five to six years. “Licence fees and other compliances are pending. Once these are fulfilled, the OC will be issued at the earliest,” the official said.

District town planner Praveen Chouhan said he would check when the OC application was filed and share details within a day or two. “All efforts will be made to ensure the OC is issued at the earliest,” he added.

Harkesh Singh, president of the association, said the developer had assured buyers that registration of flats with the revenue department would be completed within six months. “The banks are not giving loan to buyers. People have to pay fees to the developer to transfer flats while the registration should happen with government. Home owners are also losing out on tax benefits due to lack of legal ownership,” he said.

Residents said they plan to file a complaint with the CM grievance cell. “The price of the property has not appreciated due to lack of OC. We have repeatedly complained about this matter but relief is not forthcoming,” said Aditya Sethi, a home owner.

Vijay Yadav, retired DIG, BSF, said he has been forced to pay a penalty of ₹4 lakh by the bank due to the lack of property registration. “As there is no OC the bank has imposed a penalty. We want this issue to be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

A spokesperson for Ansal Housing said the company has applied for the OC and is hopeful of receiving it soon. “The company understands the inconvenience being faced by residents due to the delay in the OC and are committed to resolving the issue at the earliest,” the spokesperson said, adding that all other facilities are being provided and resident satisfaction remains a priority.

DTCP officials said notices have been issued to the developer for compliance, adding that the OC has not been granted as licence conditions remain unmet.