One killed, 2 injured in Gurugram as car stunt proves fatal

gurugram news
Published on Nov 07, 2022

Assistant Commissioner of Police Preetpal Singh said that the people in the car were under the influence of alcohol.

One person was killed and two others were injured as they were hit by a driver performing stunts with his car in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

"7 accused have been arrested and two cars impounded," said ACP Preetpal Singh.

Further investigation is underway.

