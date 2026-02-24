Over 1,100 Gurugram motorists face license suspension for drink driving in February

The Gurugram traffic police on Monday directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to suspend licenses of 1,189 people for driving while intoxicated and issued challans against them, officials said. During the enforcement drive, conducted between February 1 and 21, nine vehicles were also seized, police said. (Representative image)

During the enforcement drive, conducted between February 1 and 21, nine vehicles were also seized, added officials.

A senior traffic police official said the drive targeted key city stretches, including Golf Course Road, Sohna elevated road, and the Gurugram Delhi and Dwarka expressways. “Teams were deployed at night to conduct breathalyser tests. These licenses will remain suspended for three months,” the senior official added.

Earlier in February, senior traffic police officials had warned of FIRs against repeat offenders who continue to risk others’ lives. Around 26,122 challans were issued against drinking and driving last year and 1,314 in January this year.

Based on these violations, around 20,000 recommendations were made in 2025 to temporarily revoke drivers’ licenses. Officials said 1,521 licenses were suspended until June last year. They added that the suspension process takes time in cases where licenses are registered in other states.

“Similar campaigns on identified stretches will continue across the district. We have formed dedicated teams to step up enforcement to curb such violations,” said Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).