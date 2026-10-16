Over 300 garbage-burning spots identified in Gurugram, Manesar ahead of winter
The situation is particularly worrying in Manesar, where garbage was reportedly burnt at more than 25 locations in a single week
As winter approaches, fire department officials have identified over 300 spots linked to illegal garbage burning across Gurugram, adding to the city’s air pollution.
However, residents allege that effective action has not followed in several cases.
According to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), open garbage burning has been reported in Gurugram’s residential areas, vacant plots and open spaces.
The situation is particularly worrying in Manesar, where garbage was reportedly burnt at more than 25 locations in a single week. Residents said piles of waste continue to accumulate along roads and in vacant plots, where they are subsequently set on fire.
Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) regional officer Praveen Kumar said required action will be taken against illegal waste burning. He said pollution levels were being monitored and violations would be dealt with according to prescribed norms.
There is a provision for imposing fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 for open burning of garbage. However, residents said enforcement remains largely limited to issuing challans, while the underlying problem of waste accumulation continues.
According to officials, field teams become active after the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and information about fires is shared with the fire department for necessary action. However, residents allege that action often comes only after the garbage has already been burnt.
Another major concern is the incomplete door-to-door garbage collection system. Waste generated by households in Gurugram and Manesar is not being collected entirely through the door-to-door mechanism, resulting in garbage being dumped at vacant plots and open spaces.
In Manesar’s industrial areas, residents have also complained of household waste being dumped alongside industrial waste in vacant plots. The waste is often burnt during the day or at night, generating smoke and creating an additional pollution source in surrounding areas.
Narendra Yadav, fire safety officer, Sector 29 fire station Gurugram, told HT that minor waste burning incidents are reported almost every day in the city. “During summers, the frequency increases, however, incidents are reported almost every day. We coordinate closely with civic authorities,” he said.
Manesar emerged as one of the most polluted areas in the National Capital Region during the previous winter. According to data, the area recorded several days in the red zone, with the AQI touching 368 on November 27 and 28, 2025, and 356 on November 25. AQI levels of 351 and 356 were also recorded on December 13 and 14 respectively.
With winter pollution expected to intensify in the coming months, residents have called for stronger enforcement against open garbage burning, better door-to-door collection and regular removal of waste from vacant plots before the situation worsens.
The responsibility for controlling the problem rests with agencies including the Manesar Municipal Corporation, MCG, HSIIDC, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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