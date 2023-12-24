close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Part of Sohna elevated road caves in

Part of Sohna elevated road caves in

ByAbhishek Behl
Dec 24, 2023 10:47 PM IST

A sinkhole appeared on the main carriageway of the Sohna elevated road in Gurugram, India. Two lanes have been barricaded to prevent accidents.

A sinkhole appeared on the main carriageway of the Sohna elevated road on Sunday morning following which two lanes of the road were barricaded by the traffic police, officials aware of the matter said.

An area of 40 square feet around the sinkhole has also caved in and is enclosed by the barricades, according to officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
(Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The sinkhole is approximately 2 feet x 2 feet, located one kilometre from the Subash Chowk on the main carriageway on the road towards Sohna from Gurugram. It has been caused by the caving in of a drain under the highway, according to traffic police officers and officials of the National Highways Authority of India.

An area of 40 square feet around the sinkhole has also caved in and is enclosed by the barricades, according to officials.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, traffic in-charge of Sohna Road, said they received information about the sinkhole on Sunday morning and immediately informed highway officials and the maintenance company. “The damaged area was first barricaded with cones and later with iron boards. There is a drain under the road that has caved in and the earthing has given away. Two lanes have been barricaded to prevent any untoward incidents but this will not affect the general movement of traffic as the carriageway has four lanes,” said Kumar.

“NHAI has not carried out any work on this drain previously and the damage has been caused due to the walls of this structure caving in. We have taken up the matter with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and as soon as the drain is repaired, the repair work on the main carriageway will be undertaken,” said Yogesh Pathak, senior manager of NHAI.

The Sohna elevated road was opened for traffic on April 1, 2022.

    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

