The two circles of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in Gurugram district are expected to generate a combined revenue of ₹10,000 crore from electricity bills in the current financial year, discom officials said on Tuesday. Gurugram is estimated to contribute 42% to 46% of DHBVN’s total revenue this financial year, they added. more

Gurugram is the only district under DHBVN with two circles, comprising six divisions and at least 25 sub-divisions. The remaining 11 districts have one circle each, and Faridabad is expected to rank second at ₹5,300-5,400 crore revenue generation, officials said.

Gurugram is estimated to contribute 42% to 46% of DHBVN’s total revenue this financial year, they added.

According to officials, DHBVN generated ₹16,311 crore in revenue in 2022-23, of which Gurugram contributed ₹6,452 crore. In 2023-24, the discom’s revenue rose to ₹17,885 crore, with the district accounting for ₹7,178 crore. The total revenue further increased to ₹19,531 crore in 2024-25, of which Gurugram contributed ₹7,967 crore.

In 2025-26, DHBVN generated ₹22,082 crore, with Gurugram accounting for ₹9,279 crore, Faridabad ranking second with ₹4,820 crore, followed by Rewari ₹1,831 crore, Hisar ₹1,509 crore, Bhiwani ₹1,128 crore, Palwal ₹1,032 crore, Sirsa ₹792 crore, Fatehbad ₹641 crore, Jind ₹542 crore, Narnaul ₹504 crore and Nuh ₹214 crore.

Viram Singh, managing director, DHBVN, said the discom’s increased focus on revenue generation was beginning to reflect in its collections.

“We are committed to providing better services and power supply infrastructure to all our consumers, with a focus on Gurugram as consumption is high here and they have the major share in the revenue,” he said.

A senior DHBVN official said the discom has 4.394 million consumers, of which 830,000 are in Gurugram, including domestic, commercial and industrial connections.

“This is hardly 18% share of the total connections under DHBVN, but the electricity consumption in the city is massive due to extremely rapid urbanisation, development, lifestyle, commercial activities and growing industries,” he said.

The city’s peak power demand crossed 2,550 megawatts during this summer, the highest in Haryana, they added.

Despite its high revenue contribution, at least ₹260 crore remains pending from consumers who have defaulted on bill payments in Gurugram, officials said, adding that another ₹15-20 crore is pending from consumers caught indulging in power theft.

Ravinder Ghanghas, general secretary, Haryana Power Engineers’ Association, said DHBVN was now profitable, with Gurugram contributing the largest share of its revenue. “Any attempt at privatisation will adversely affect revenue generation,” he added.