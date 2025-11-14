Primary classes in Gurugram and Faridabad to shift to hybrid mode amid worsening air quality

In view of the deteriorating air quality across the district, Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar and Faridabad DC Vikram Yadav issued an order on Thursday, directing all schools to conduct classes up to Grade 5 in hybrid mode, both online and offline. The decision, officials said, has been taken to safeguard children’s health amid rising pollution in the district. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the district today was recorded at 300, placing it in the “poor” category, with PM 2.5 identified as the dominant pollutant. (Parveen Kumar)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the district today was recorded at 300, placing it in the “poor” category, with PM 2.5 identified as the dominant pollutant. Meanwhile, Faridabad also registered ‘poor’ air quality, with an AQI of 288, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the order, parents will have the discretion to choose whether their children would attend classes physically or participate virtually from home. “Schools must ensure that learning continues smoothly through both modes and that students do not face any academic loss,” said the order.

The move comes in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the state government on November 10, which had advised district administrations to take immediate preventive measures to reduce exposure of young children to hazardous air.

Officials said schools have been asked to maintain proper ventilation in classrooms, limit outdoor activities, and strictly follow pollution-control advisories issued by the district administration.

DC Yadav also instructed the education department to monitor the implementation of the hybrid model and ensure that schools are not forcing students to attend physical classes. “Children’s safety and well-being are the top priority. The hybrid system will continue until air quality improves significantly,” the order stated.