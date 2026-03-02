Project report for Dadi Sati Chowk flyover gets GMDA nod

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved the detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a flyover over Dadi Sati Chowk on the IMT Manesar Road from the Dwarka Expressway side, officials said on Sunday. The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹47 crore (HT)

A senior GMDA official said the DPR was approved by PC Meena, chief executive officer (CEO) of the authority, and a tender is likely to be floated within the next two weeks. The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹47 crore.

The project was approved by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a GMDA meeting on July 10, 2024.

According to GMDA officials, a six-lane flyover will be constructed over Dadi Sati Chowk on the road coming from the Elan Mall side in Sector 84 towards IMT Manesar. It will be approximately 900 meters long. The DPR also includes plans for an underpass on Rampura Road beneath this flyover as GMDA plans to build a retaining wall on both sides to ensure the future construction of this underpass is not difficult, according to the DPR.

As per a traffic survey conducted by the authority, around 9,700 vehicles pass through the intersection between 8am and 10am, and 5pm and 8pm. According to norms Indian Road Congress (IRC) any intersection witnessing more than 7,500 vehicles in an hour requires a flyover or underpass, said a GMDA official.

According to the GMDA survey, 52% of vehicles passing through the intersection include cars, vans, and jeeps. About 2% are trucks, 9% are light vehicles, 4% are autos, 25% are two-wheelers, and 1% are bicycles. The survey also reveals negligible bus movement at this intersection.

A senior GMDA official aware of the matter said a tender will be floated within the next two weeks and construction is likely to complete in about two years from the date the tender is awarded.