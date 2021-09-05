Raahgiri held after almost six months

Raahgiri Day, a car-free citizen initiative that advocates for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists through reclaiming streets and public spaces, was organised after almost six months on Sunday.

The event took place between 6am and 9am at Malibu Towne in Sector 49, with around 3,000 people taking part in activities such as cycling, yoga, skating, exercising, dancing, live music, painting, flash mobs and quiz competitions.

“While people come to have fun, this day serves the larger purpose of highlighting the importance of road improvement work and value of sustainable mobility. Around the area, MCG adopted and implemented several measures to highlight different effective methods for better street safety. Some of these include footpath repair work, speed limit signage, and providing safe zebra crossings for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, a co-founder of the Raahgiri Foundation.

The last Raahgiri Day organised in the city was on March 20, outside a street leading to a school near Sadar Bazar.

“Raahgiri Day also highlights the importance of tactical urbanism, the purpose of which is to underline improvement in road safety by making streets and junctions more compact and reclaiming unused or overused spaces and putting them to better use,” said Bhatt.