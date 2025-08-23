Rao Inderjit Singh inaugurates 23-cr development works in Manesar

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth over ₹33 crore in Manesar. Singh is the union minister of state (independent charge) for statistics, programme implementation and planning. Rao Inderjit Singh. (PTI)

At a programme at the Manesar Municipal Corporation office in IMT Sector 8, the minister dedicated civic projects worth more than ₹23 crore and laid foundation stones for new works estimated at nearly ₹10 crore. He also inaugurated the office of Manesar mayor Dr Inderjeet Yadav and later interacted with councillors and municipal officials.

Among the projects inaugurated were the reconstructed chaupal at village Nawada Fatehpur, an old-age home at Nainwal, drains and road works at Sikanderpur Badha, the connecting road from Delhi–Jaipur Highway to Nainwal, and the main road and streets in village Khoh. Additionally, a community centre in village Harsaru was also opened.

Foundation stones were laid for the construction of libraries in several villages, boundary wall and infrastructure works at Nakhrola stadium, a primary health centre at Kasan, four tube wells in Khoh, and boundary wall and canopy at Shikohpur stadium.

Following the inaugurations, Singh opened the mayor’s office on the ground floor of the municipal corporation building. Extending best wishes to the mayor and councillors, he emphasised strict action against illegal colonies in the Manesar region, warning that no unauthorised development would be tolerated.

During the meeting with councillors, several ward-level issues were raised. The mayor highlighted the problem of untreated sewage water in builder areas, pointing out that many developers had failed to install sewage treatment plants (STPs) and were discharging wastewater into rainwater harvesting pits or drains, contaminating groundwater. She suggested a joint enforcement team comprising the municipal corporation, Pollution Control Board, and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to address the issue.

Municipal commissioner Ayush Sinha assured that improving sanitation was the corporation’s top priority. He said that door-to-door garbage collection had been tendered for five years and would begin soon. At least 22 assistant sanitation inspectors have been appointed to monitor waste management. He also said sewer and drain connectivity had been completed in villages, while water pipelines had been laid across the corporation area, with GMDA expected to start water supply shortly.

Singh announced that a 150tpd (tonne per day) biogas plant will be set up in village Bhangoora to supply piped gas to households. Other major upcoming projects include an auditorium in Nakhrola, a sports stadium in Nawada, and a new municipal office building, officials said.

Singh asks NHAI to explore shifting of toll location at Pachgaon

Following protests by villagers living around Pachgaon, who are demanding the construction of a flyover on Delhi-Jaipur highway, union minister of state and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday asked the highway authority and other stakeholders to explore the possibility of shifting the location of the toll plaza so that a bridge can be constructed on the same location.

Earlier in the first week of August, locals from around 20 villages around Pachgaon had stopped the construction of the proposed toll plaza demanding that a flyover or an underpass be constructed to facilitate their movement across the highway, and to access the Jamalpur road.

On Friday, Singh held a meeting in the Manesar Municipal Corporation office regarding the toll plaza in which senior officials of district administration, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) and villagers of Pachgaon and surrounding areas were present.

“The central and state governments make plans while respecting public sentiments and before taking any kind of decision. A thorough study should be done on the convenience of the villagers ensuring their safe movement and the impact of future industrial and other projects. The real objective of development will be fulfilled only when the common people get its direct facility and they feel they are a part of that development process,” Singh said in a statement issued by the district administration.

During the meeting, the locals said the present toll plaza location will disrupt direct connectivity of Pachgaon and surrounding villages to the other side of the highway and the Pachgaon-Jamalpur road.

At the same time, the existing cut given on highways also increases the possibility of accidents. The locals said that if the toll plaza is shifted towards Manesar then a flyover can be constructed for smooth movement of traffic on the highway.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI ,however, did not respond on the matter. He had, however, assured earlier that NHAI would either construct a flyover or an underpass at Pachgaon for the safe movement of commuters.

“We have sought designs from all agencies which have a footprint at Pachgaon to know exactly what kind of structure can be constructed at this location,” he said.

The toll plaza at Pachgaon is being built in the revenue estate of Kukdola village, around 600 metres before the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) expressway, after the Union Transport ministry in June approved the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Pachgaon is about 13 kilometres from Kherki Daula along the Delhi–Jaipur highway.