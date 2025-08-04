Rising waste in Gurugram Sector 103, residents demand immediate action

The garbage crisis that plagued Gurugram’s condominiums due to the departure of most migrant workers has now reached the rapidly developing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway—one of the most talked-about zones for premium residential development in Gurugram. Garbage along the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 103 opposite Hero Homes on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Once envisioned as a symbol of urban progress, the expressway stretch near Sector 103, dotted with high-rises, is fast becoming an unregulated “kabadi zone”, thanks to rampant dumping of plastic, construction debris, and household waste.

“We, the owners of this society, are deeply concerned about the regular dumping of plastic waste and other materials in the open area directly opposite our buildings,” said Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Hero Homes, Sector 104. “This location is steadily turning into an unregulated dumping ground, and the quantity of waste seems to be increasing with each passing day. Stagnant water and foul smells are already making life difficult. It’s a breeding ground for dengue and malaria.”

The ongoing issue of open waste dumping across began earlier this year when the agency contracted for door-to-door (D2D) waste collection failed to deliver on its commitments. Instead of carrying out direct collection, the company reportedly tied up with unregulated local vendors, leading to unchecked dumping and garbage heaps mushrooming across vacant plots and roadside stretches.

This mismanagement significantly worsened the sanitation condition, drawing repeated complaints from residents. After months of delays, failed timelines, and growing public pressure, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) finally secured approval for a ₹402-crore D2D waste collection tender.

The tender is expected to be allotted by the end of this month. While special vehicles have now been deployed to clear accumulated waste, MCG officials estimate that it will take at least two more months to fully streamline the collection system and restore hygiene in the affected sectors.

When approached, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials claimed they had not received any formal complaint from residents. “We will get an inspection conducted on the stretch to verify whether it is a secondary collection point or an illegal dumping ground. Strict action will be taken against violators,” an MCG official said.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, said that the civic body has already started clearing the affected stretches. “Vehicles have been deployed for garbage removal. Our aim is to ensure clean streets and a hygienic atmosphere for all residents. We are taking every possible step to address the issue and restore civic order,” he said.

The waste problem in Sector 103, considered one of Gurugram’s promising neighborhoods, has spread as more families move into the rapidly growing high-rises along the Dwarka Expressway.

Amit Phuloria, another Hero Homes resident, said, “I stay on a higher floor, and the view of constant construction and demolition waste is a major eyesore. With active construction by big developers nearby, this land could easily become a permanent dumping site unless an alternative is found and usage is deterred.”

Residents have been trying to understand which authority—if any—has permitted such practices in a residential zone. The lack of regulation is a violation of solid waste management norms. “Unregulated dumping or large-scale scrap storage is happening right across the road. The pile is growing day by day and may soon pose serious hygiene and safety issues. This needs immediate attention,” said Sandeep Kumar, another local resident.

Beyond being a visual blight, residents fear serious long-term health impacts. “If not addressed, the garbage will spread rapidly, degrading the living environment,” added Phuloria. “We bought homes here because of the promise of clean, modern living—this is the exact opposite.”