Saini issues land ownership deeds to occupiers after 20 years, felicitates cricketer Chahal

Gurugram The CM at the event, releasing stamp sheets on heritage sites and monuments. (HT)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday distributed registration deeds to around 5,000 landowners, mostly from low-income groups, under the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Svamitva Yojana, providing ownership of land to those who had been occupying the land for over 20 years.

Under the “lal dora” scheme, ownership was granted at circle rates to beneficiaries and Svamitva (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) registration papers were handed out.

At the event, Saini also felicitated cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, a member of the T20 Cricket World Cup squad that won the tournament on June 29. The CM presented Chahal with an idol of a deity, a shawl and a medal, expressing his delight and encouraging the cricketer to continue bringing glory to Haryana, both nationally and internationally.

Chahal’s family has been residing in Gurugram for the past four years. On the occasion, the CM also announced his intention to felicitate Paralympic athletes from the state.

Besides, the CM also appealed for greater engagement with heritage sites, calling on the archaeology department to intensify its efforts to increase public interest and educational institutions to create awareness among students about the state’s cultural heritage.

Ownership certificates distributed

The CM said that with the distribution of ownership papers, the long-standing dispute over the land was resolved and beneficiaries could now sell their properties or obtain loans against them.

“Today, you are no longer renters but owners of your properties. We promised this in 2019, and today, 5,000 people have received ownership rights,” he said, noting that nearly 200,000 citizens across the state benefited from the scheme.

Highlighting the significance of property ownership for traders, he said: “Having your own property is a dream for every trader, big or small. It represents both their livelihood and dignity. Today, we fulfil that dream.”

Saini also reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of the poor, highlighting efforts made over the past decade. He criticised previous regimes for failing to deliver on the promise of providing 100-yard plots to the poor. “We have systematically advanced (allotment of plots), starting with 5,677 people in Sonepat, who have received 100-yard plots,” he said.

He said financial assistance was also available for plot purchases. Additionally, ₹80 crore has been transferred to workers’ accounts through various schemes, he said.

Projects inaugurated

During the event, Saini inaugurated 12 projects worth ₹14 crore and laid the foundation stones for 25 developmental projects, worth ₹259 crore, under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) jurisdiction.

At the event, The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), under the Anil Agarwal Foundation, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Haryana government to upgrade the Government Veterinary Hospital in Gurugram to a round-the-clock multispecialty animal hospital. TACO also donated ₹100 crore towards enhancing animal welfare.

The upgrade of the Gurugram animal hospital will include the construction of an animal birth control unit, laboratory, pharmacy, training centre, and shelter for critically ill animals. The facility will come up across two acres in Kadipur.

Stress on heritage sites

Calling out for intensive efforts by the archaeology and museum department to increase public awareness about heritage sites, Saini released a customised “My Stamp”, which featured 12 state-protected monuments and unveiled 38 newly adopted monuments. He also launched five publications about heritage and culture.

“The rich heritage and culture of our state are sources of pride. It is imperative that we make these treasures accessible and known to both our residents and visitors. These publications will play a significant role in this endeavour,” Saini said.

He called for increased student trips to heritage sites and monuments to foster “a deeper connection with cultural roots among the younger generation”. He assured financial support for the restoration of heritage monuments and praised the department’s efforts in conservation.

Kala Ramachandran, principal secretary of the archaeology and museum department, who announced the release of the stamp sheet in collaboration with the chief postmaster general of Haryana, said that this was a first for the state since the department’s inception in 1972. “The department has adopted 38 heritage sites for state protection, and 30 more sites have been identified for future protection,” she said.

Amit Khatri, director of archaeology and museums, elaborated on the recent initiatives and ongoing projects aimed at preserving Haryana’s cultural heritage.

The five publications released were: Arcane: The Untold Haryana, Splendors of Narnaul, Hamara Haryana: Prarambhik Etihasik Kaal, Hamara Haryana: Pragaitihasik Kaal, and Narnaul ki Agyaat Virasat.