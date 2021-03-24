Signage to be placed 500 metres ahead of black spots

Signage indicating black spots will be installed 500 metres ahead of the spots along the National Highway 48 (NH-48) to caution drivers to navigate these stretches carefully, according to a release issued by the district administration on Wednesday.

A location is designated as a black spot if more than five fatalities were reported on a 500-metre stretch within three years. The decision was taken during a road safety committee meeting held at the Mini Secretariat.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg, who heads the district road safety committee, said, “Drivers can be alerted if they spot road signage 500 metres before black spots, informing them of accident-prone spots ahead. Hence, directions have been issued to departments concerned to install them on priority. Further, directions have also been issued to officials concerned to share the latest data of black spots in the city so that remedial measures can be executed immediately.”

Six spots on NH-48 have repeatedly come under the scanner due to accidents. As per the data of the now-defunct Haryana Vision Zero, between 2016 and 2019, 22, 17, 17, 16, 12 and seven road fatalities were reported at Khandsa, Bilaspur Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk and Sidhrawali exit, respectively.

Garg also said that ambulances should be parked near black spots to ferry accident victims to the nearest hospital at the earliest.

Officials discussed the issue of CCTV cameras blocking commuters’ view of signals. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, responsible for the same, said they have identified 25 such spots and have taken corrective steps at 12 locations.

GMDA officials said that the seven-kilometre stretch between Atul Kataria Chowk and Rezangla Chowk via Sheetla Mata Road is in the process of being redeveloped and a detailed project report (DPR) on the matter will be prepared in two months.

Discussions were also held on the possibility of closing the exits at Givo and Siddharawali on NH-48 to reduce congestion. Garg directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), district administration and Gurugram police to jointly inspect both the spots and take a decision on this matter.

Garg also directed them to simultaneously explore the possibility of setting up pedestrian-friendly amenities at both points, so that pedestrians don’t have to navigate their way through fast-moving traffic on NH-48.