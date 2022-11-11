Six members of Haryana’s Nuh-based gang held for ATM thefts

Nuh police on Wednesday night arrested six members of a gang from Tauru, who were allegedly involved in at least 25 cases of ATM break-ins. The police said that the suspects allegedly stole more than ₹5 crore after breaking into ATMs in at least nine states across the country.

The police said they received a tip-off, following which a team arrested the suspects while they were trying to rob a vehicle. The gang allegedly targeted unguarded ATMs in isolated areas and broke them open with gas-cutters. The police recovered four country-made pistols, equipment for cutting ATMs, fog spray and gas-cutters from their possession.

According to the police, the gang is suspected of breaking about 25 ATMs in Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Nuh, and Faridabad. The suspects confessed to their involvement in these cases that have been registered in these states, the police added.

“The gang members were about to intercept a vehicle when they were caught. They are adept at breaking ATMs with the help of gas-cutters. The police of many states have been looking for the gang since the past two years,” said Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh.

The suspects have been identified as Sajid alias Kala, Wasim Akram, Majid Juma, Mutak, Ahab Palu Ilyas, Yesufu Palu Mohammad and all of them are Nuh residents, the police added.

Singla said that Kala is the kingpin of the gang and has been arrested in 39 cases of theft, robbery and under the Arms Act in the past. He was evading arrest in 15 cases of ATM robbery in Noida, Ghaziabad, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Singla said they have informed police stations concerned about the arrests.

A case under Section 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sadar Tauru police station on Thursday, police said.

SP Singla said that they will be questioned further about their involvement in other cases and a detailed probe is underway.

