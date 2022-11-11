Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Six members of Haryana’s Nuh-based gang held for ATM thefts

Six members of Haryana’s Nuh-based gang held for ATM thefts

gurugram news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Nuh police on Wednesday night arrested six members of a gang from Tauru, who were allegedly involved in at least 25 cases of ATM break-ins

The gang is suspected of breaking about 25 ATMs in Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Nuh, and Faridabad. (Representative image/Getty)
The gang is suspected of breaking about 25 ATMs in Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Nuh, and Faridabad. (Representative image/Getty)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Nuh police on Wednesday night arrested six members of a gang from Tauru, who were allegedly involved in at least 25 cases of ATM break-ins. The police said that the suspects allegedly stole more than 5 crore after breaking into ATMs in at least nine states across the country.

The police said they received a tip-off, following which a team arrested the suspects while they were trying to rob a vehicle. The gang allegedly targeted unguarded ATMs in isolated areas and broke them open with gas-cutters. The police recovered four country-made pistols, equipment for cutting ATMs, fog spray and gas-cutters from their possession.

According to the police, the gang is suspected of breaking about 25 ATMs in Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Nuh, and Faridabad. The suspects confessed to their involvement in these cases that have been registered in these states, the police added.

“The gang members were about to intercept a vehicle when they were caught. They are adept at breaking ATMs with the help of gas-cutters. The police of many states have been looking for the gang since the past two years,” said Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh.

The suspects have been identified as Sajid alias Kala, Wasim Akram, Majid Juma, Mutak, Ahab Palu Ilyas, Yesufu Palu Mohammad and all of them are Nuh residents, the police added.

Singla said that Kala is the kingpin of the gang and has been arrested in 39 cases of theft, robbery and under the Arms Act in the past. He was evading arrest in 15 cases of ATM robbery in Noida, Ghaziabad, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Singla said they have informed police stations concerned about the arrests.

A case under Section 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sadar Tauru police station on Thursday, police said.

SP Singla said that they will be questioned further about their involvement in other cases and a detailed probe is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out