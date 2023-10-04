Spur to Dwarka e-way dropped: MP to take up matter with Haryana govt, Centre

Union minister of state and Gurugram member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh said on Wednesday that he would take up the matter of shelving the metro spur project to Dwarka Expressway with the Haryana government and the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, which had earlier approved this project after going through the proposal. The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation has proposed that a Metro depot near Dwarka Expressway be shifted to Sector 33 and the proposal to construct a 1.85km spur -- from Basai to Dwarka Expressway -- which was approved by the Union cabinet, be shelved to save ₹ 500 crore. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Singh, who chaired a review meeting of infrastructure and other works in his parliamentary constituency at the Mini Secretariat, said a large majority of the Metro traffic is likely to originate from along the Dwarka Expressway and from sectors around it and it was important that a metro line is constructed up to Sector 101.

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), which is executing the Gurugram Metro extension project from Huda City Centre to CyberHub, has proposed that a Metro depot near Dwarka Expressway be shifted to Sector 33 and the proposal to construct a 1.85km spur -- from Basai to Dwarka Expressway -- which was approved by the Union cabinet, be shelved to save ₹500 crore.

Residents have also expressed concerns that the dropping of the spur will impact Metro connectivity for thousands of residents in developing sectors.

“This spur to Dwarka Expressway is an important connection and I will take this matter up at the highest level. Let me go through the documents and proposal in this matter,” he said.

The Gurugram MP also visited the Vatika Chowk underpass on Wednesday and inspected the construction work there. He asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to make the underpass operational at the earliest as to ease traffic movement at the junction connecting the Southern Peripheral Road with Sohna Road.

Singh said commuters face heavy congestion and frequent jams at this junction, and opening the underpass will resolve the problem to a great extent.

In a statement issued later in the day, the minister saod he has been apprised by NHAI project director Dheeraj Singh that the work on Vatika Chowk underpass is almost complete and they are considering opening the underpass in about 10 days.

The 825 metre long Vatika underpass has been constructed at a cost of ₹119 crore, funded by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authroity (GMDA).

Singh, during his meeting with district administration officials,also pushed for the start of construction work on Gurugram civil hospital, which has been delayed by over two years owing to various reasons.

He also asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to buy super sucker machines of its own so that these could be used for cleaning sewage drains in the city. He also took stock of the development of the AIIMS campus coming up in Rewari and the proposed rapid action force centre in Nuh.

