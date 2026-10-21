Sweets, sindoor and seeing ‘Ma Durga’ off at Gurugram’s DLF Club5
The celebrations draw people beyond the Bengali community. The puja has become an annual occasion that residents from different backgrounds look forward to every year
For Rituparna Ganguly, saying goodbye to Durga involves the small attentions of seeing a daughter off: sweets to offer, a diya to light and paan to give her before she leaves. The goddess is returning to her sasural, and there are things to be done before the farewell.
Then the women turn to one another and exchange sindoor.
At DLF Club5 in Gurugram, residents from different neighbourhoods gathered for Sindoor Khela, bringing the community’s Durga Puja celebrations to a close. Women dressed in traditional attire offered prayers to the goddess before taking part in the exchange that gives the ritual its name.
Observed on Vijayadashami, Sindoor Khela carries prayers for happiness, health and prosperity. Married women apply sindoor to Durga before sharing it with one another, bidding her farewell with the hope of welcoming her back the following year.
In the women’s accounts, the goddess occupied several places in the family. She was a daughter being sent back to her marital home, a mother whose visit was ending, someone whose arrival made their own surroundings feel more like home.
“When Maa comes, it feels like we are coming home too. It is a surreal feeling for Bengalis everywhere,” said Ganguly, a Trinity Tower resident who has attended the community’s Durga Puja for 13 years.
“Sindoor Khela is when we send Maa to her sasural. To us, she is like a daughter, so we offer her sweets, light the diya and give her paan. Then all the married women exchange sindoor.”
Over those 13 years, Ganguly has seen the celebrations draw people beyond the Bengali community. The puja has become an annual occasion that residents from different backgrounds look forward to, she said, with participation extending across the surrounding neighbourhoods.
Ivy Datta, who lives in Wellington Estate, spoke of Durga as a mother coming home. Her description of the farewell held an affectionate exchange of blessings: the women wished the goddess well in her family life and sought her blessings for their own.
“For us, Maa Durga is like our mother, and during Durga Puja she comes home. When she leaves for her sasural, we celebrate her home-going with Sindoor Khela,” Datta said.
“It is our way of blessing her married life with Lord Shiva and her family, and in turn she blesses us with health and prosperity.”
For Nabmita, another Wellington Estate resident, attending the celebrations has gradually become a more personal involvement. She has been coming to the puja for five years and said the experience had become particularly meaningful over the past three.
“Being involved in the Devi’s work has been a divine experience that words cannot fully capture,” she said. “During Sindoor Khela, we bid farewell to Maa with joy, prayers and happiness for all, while hoping to welcome her again next year.”
The years of participation also connect the puja to people who have moved away. Shobha Sharma now lives in Sector 67, but leaving DLF 5 did not end her association with its celebrations. Like Ganguly, she has been attending for 13 years and continues to return.
Her account of what draws her back was rooted in the way people take part — helping with the celebrations, joining the aarti and sharing the rituals. She described Sindoor Khela as an occasion that left her feeling positive, and the puja itself as familiar and homely.
“It feels like a traditional, homely puja. Everyone is helpful and participates, from the aarti to the rituals, so you feel like you belong to one family,” Sharma said.
Her address has changed. The puja remains part of her year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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