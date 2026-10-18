Thai woman held in Gurugram after drug raid

A 30-year-old Thai woman was arrested after the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) allegedly recovered 14.80 grams of a substance suspected to be MDMA from a residence in Sushant Lok, police said on Sunday. Police are investigating the suspected source of the substance, the woman’s possible links to a drug supply network and her immigration status.

The HSNCB team raided a residence in Block C of Sushant Lok after receiving intelligence about the alleged sale of MDMA by a foreign national. During the search, officials allegedly found a transparent polythene packet containing the suspected narcotic in a bag hidden by the woman behind an LED television. The substance and its packaging weighed 14.80 grams, police said.

Police are investigating the suspected source of the substance, the woman’s possible links to a drug supply network and her immigration status.

“We are examining the woman’s immigration records after receiving information that she entered India on a tourist visa that reportedly expired in 2025. We are also investigating and verifying her residential arrangements and activities in the country,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson for Gurugram police.

Turan said the woman had allegedly been staying at a friend’s residence in Sushant Lok for about a week and was expected to move elsewhere. Police are verifying these details.

Investigators are also examining the alleged role of the woman’s partner, who is reportedly facing a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday under Section 22(C) of the NDPS Act, police said.

The seized substance will be sent for forensic examination to establish its identity and composition, officials said.