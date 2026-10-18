Thai woman held in Gurugram after drug raid
A Thai woman was arrested in Gurugram after police allegedly seized 14.8g of suspected MDMA from a Sushant Lok residence. Testing is pending.
A 30-year-old Thai woman was arrested after the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) allegedly recovered 14.80 grams of a substance suspected to be MDMA from a residence in Sushant Lok, police said on Sunday.
The HSNCB team raided a residence in Block C of Sushant Lok after receiving intelligence about the alleged sale of MDMA by a foreign national. During the search, officials allegedly found a transparent polythene packet containing the suspected narcotic in a bag hidden by the woman behind an LED television. The substance and its packaging weighed 14.80 grams, police said.
Police are investigating the suspected source of the substance, the woman’s possible links to a drug supply network and her immigration status.
“We are examining the woman’s immigration records after receiving information that she entered India on a tourist visa that reportedly expired in 2025. We are also investigating and verifying her residential arrangements and activities in the country,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson for Gurugram police.
Turan said the woman had allegedly been staying at a friend’s residence in Sushant Lok for about a week and was expected to move elsewhere. Police are verifying these details.
Investigators are also examining the alleged role of the woman’s partner, who is reportedly facing a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
An FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday under Section 22(C) of the NDPS Act, police said.
The seized substance will be sent for forensic examination to establish its identity and composition, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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