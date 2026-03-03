Tight security grid rolled out in Gurugram ahead of Holi

Ahead of Holi celebrations, Gurugram Police have put in place elaborate security and traffic arrangements across the city, setting up 37 checking points and deploying additional force to curb hooliganism, drunk driving and any attempt to disturb communal harmony. Police strengthen zone wise deployment, monitor hate content round the clock and warn of FIRs for serious violations. (HT Archive)

Acting on the directions of Vikas Kumar Arora, police commissioner, Gurugram Police have strengthened deployment across all zones. Of the 37 nakas, nine have been set up in the East Zone, nine in the West Zone, five in the South Zone and 14 in the Manesar Zone. Crowded and sensitive areas have been identified, with additional personnel assigned for regular patrolling at Holika Dahan sites, cinema halls, shopping malls, bus stands and railway stations.

“To ensure a swift response to any untoward incident, four Quick Response Teams (QRTs), 72 police emergency response vehicles (ERVs) and 135 police rider teams have been deployed. Police personnel have been given special instructions to act firmly against motorcyclists indulging in dangerous riding, triple riding or stunts that could endanger public safety,” said Arora.

Police officials said the arrangements were made in view of past incidents involving antisocial elements throwing dirty water or mud and engaging in obscene acts under the influence of alcohol, leading to clashes and disorder. All station house officers, police post in-charges and crime branch teams have been directed to conduct regular patrols, especially as gangs involved in theft and snatching tend to become active during festivals.

Traffic police have also been deployed in sufficient numbers to regulate vehicular movement. Strict action will be taken against overspeeding, drink-driving and reckless behaviour. Violators may be challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act, vehicles impounded and, in serious cases, FIRs registered.

Deputy commissioner of police traffic Rajesh Mohan held a review meeting on Saturday to finalise arrangements. “As part of the security plan, special checkpoints and barricades will be set up at major intersections, markets, malls, residential colonies and other sensitive locations. Strict surveillance will be maintained throughout the day to deter violations and ensure a quick response to any untoward incident,” said DCP Mohan. He added, “Follow traffic rules, avoid drunken driving and take care of your own safety as well as that of others.”

Police have intensified 24x7 social media monitoring and warned of strict legal action against hate speech or provocative content. “Public cooperation is essential to ensure that Holi is celebrated in a safe, peaceful and harmonious manner,” officials said.