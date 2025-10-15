Traffic plan rolled out to ease flow on 8km Gurugram Metro stretch

Traffic police on Tuesday announced measures to streamline vehicular movement along the eight-kilometre stretch from Signature Towers to Medanta Medicity, where Metro construction work is under way. The directions were issued following a high-level coordination meeting held at the DCP office between the traffic police, GMDA, Gurugram Metro Rail Corporation, and other agencies involved in the project. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said several steps, including the installation of bollards, clearing space on both sides of the road along the metro alignment, and widening Chaudhary Bhaktawar Singh Marg (Sector 38), are being implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow and commuter safety.

Dr Rakesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that during the construction between Millennium City Centre and Subhash Chowk, a 4.5-metre-wide space on both sides of the road will be barricaded for safety. “We have directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to remove the road mesh obstructing vehicular movement, install bollards, and repair the service road,” Mohan said.

Officials said the construction agencies have been instructed to issue timely updates in advance regarding routes and timings affected by Metro work. “The construction of the Gurugram Metro underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk will begin in approximately three months. During this time, the road will be widened on both sides by removing the footpath and green belt to facilitate traffic movement,” Mohan added.

Traffic officers have also been asked to maintain a seamless flow of vehicles in the area. Mohan appealed to commuters to remain patient and follow traffic rules during the project.

