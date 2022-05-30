Two arrested in Gurugram for murdering man after spat over ‘stock market losses’
- The deceased, Shubhankar Bhadra, lived with his wife and children in Nathupur, DLF Phase 3. His mother-in-law and brother-in-law lived close by and would often visit them.
Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man over an argument involving stock market losses, the police said.
The police received a call on May 26 about a man who succumbed to injuries sustained from a fall in a private hospital.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team was sent to the hospital following the call. Doctors suspected foul play as the victim sustained nine injuries to the head.
“A team from the DLF Phase 3 police station was sent to investigate. Bhadra’s wife was out shopping with her nephew and sister-in-law when the incident occurred on May 25. Her brother called to say that her husband fell down the stairs and suffered injuries,” Sangwan said.
An autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors and the body was handed over to the relatives on May 26.
The post-mortem examination report revealed that Bhadra died of nine injuries to his head. Subsequently, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station.
The police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Bhadra’s brother-in-law, Suraj, invested money in the stock market and suffered huge losses. This led to an argument with Bhadra.
“When the teams questioned him, Suraj confessed to attacking and hitting Bhadra on the head with an iron rod, following the altercation,” Sangwan informed.
Bhadra’s mother-in-law, Malti, and Suraj cooked up the story of Bhadra falling down the stairs to mislead family members and the police. Both have confessed to their crimes, and Malti has also been taken into custody. Police have recovered the murder weapon.
Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand to screen pilgrims aged above 50 after 101 deaths
According to the Uttarakhand health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
