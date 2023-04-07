Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two fire incidents in Gurugram, no one injured

Two fire incidents in Gurugram, no one injured

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Two incidents of fire were reported in Gurugram on Friday, with a private company bus and an automobile company's packaging unit catching fire. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Gurugram, India-April 07, 2023: Fire fighters trying to douse off fire Okinawa Parts India Pvt Ltd company at village khandsa, Behrampur road near Haryana Roadways workshop, no one was injured in this fire, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 07 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Fire officials said a bus owned by a private company was gutted at the Rampura flyover on National Highway (NH-48) and a factory also caught fire in Behrampura village. No one was injured in the two incidents, fire officials added.

In the first incident, a private company bus carrying at least 40 employees caught fire at the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) around 8.10am. The driver and employees got down minutes before the bus was engulfed in flames.

Narender Singh Yadav, Gurugram district fire officer, said two fire tenders and 10 personnel were sent to the spot. “The fire was controlled within a few minutes and no casualty was reported in the incident. Timely action was taken by the employees and the bus driver,” he said.

In the second incident, a fire broke out on the first floor of an automobile company’s finished goods packaging unit around 11.15am in Behrampura village. “Within half an hour, the fire had spread in the entire building and 16 fire tenders and over 50 personnel were rushed to the spot,” Yadav said.

Yadav said it appears that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. “The building was completely gutted and the goods damaged”, he said.

“The fire was brought under control at around 2pm”, Yadav added.

