ULB minister seeks improvement in Gurugram waste management within fortnight, warns of action

Gurugram Illegally dumped C&D waste on a vacant plot along the Dwarka Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Urban local bodies minister Subhash Sudha on Thursday called for an effective improvement in waste management in the city within the next fortnight, warning of strict action against officials responsible if there is no progress in this regard.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sudha sought strict action under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme (Sweep), directing officials to get FIRs registered against principal generators of C&D (construction and demolition) waste who dump waste illegally through unauthorised operators.

“All necessary vehicles for waste transportation will be requisitioned and compensated at rates determined in the forthcoming expression of Interest (EOI). To ensure effective debris processing, the IL&FS plant must be utilised to its full capacity, adhering to contractual provisions. Further, tenders for engaging other agencies with experience in C&D waste processing in metro cities will be finalised by the department of urban local bodies (DULB), with immediate action required by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG),” he said.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that directives were issued for immediate implementation of the directives.

“Dumper and other necessary vehicles for waste transportation will be requisitioned for 15 days and compensated according to rates established in the EOI floated by EE-SBM, to be finalised by the following day. The only C&D waste plant will operate at full capacity for waste management as per the agreement. Additionally, tenders for engaging other agencies executing C&D waste processing in other metro cities at five designated sites will be finalised by the director, ULB, with immediate action from us to float the prepared tender,” Bangar said.

He said that an advertisement, specifying C&D waste dumping sites, will be published and Gurugram police commissioner has been tasked with ensuring enforcement against unauthorised operators.

Officials said senior sanitary inspectors, sanitary inspectors, assistant sanitary inspectors and other necessary sanitation staff will soon be appointed for the purpose.

The additional deputy commissioner of Gurugram, along with the joint commissioners of MCG, will streamline and supervise the monitoring conducted by the HCS officers’ squad. “These officers will visit their respective wards at specified times to achieve the desired objectives of the sanitation campaign, ensuring a headcount of the sanitation workers at designated times with daily reports submitted to the additional deputy commissioner,” Bangar said.

He said that if contractors fail to fulfil their obligations towards safai karmacharis, the MCG will directly pay them, as per the contractual rates, supervised by HCS officers.

Charge sheets under Rule 7 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,willbe issued to all MCG joint commissioners if satisfactory improvements are not observed within four weeks. Additionally, salaries of specific senior sanitary inspectors will be withheld and only released upon satisfactory performance, officials said.

MCG officials said the police department was also directed to provide full support for the implementation of Sweep in the district, and take stringent actions against defaulter owners, agencies and contractors.