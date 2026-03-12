Wanted robbery suspect injured in police encounter in Nuh

A 25-year-old criminal wanted in a robbery attempt case was injured in a police encounter with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team in the Punhana area of the Nuh district late Tuesday night, police said. Police said the suspect tried to flee a checkpoint and opened fire on officers during a chase before being overpowered and taken to hospital. (File photo)

The accused, on whose whereabouts there was a ₹5,000 reward, had been absconding since last year. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

Addressing a press conference, Nuh Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Yadav said the encounter occurred when a CIA team led by Inspector Sandeep Mor was patrolling the area as part of efforts to curb crime.

Police had received information that Aamir, son of Ismail, a resident of Mohammadi Nangla village in the Chhatari police station area of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, would pass through the Khechatan–Shikarawa road while heading to his in-laws’ village, Nai.

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a checkpoint near Khechatan village. When signalled to stop around 2 am, the accused allegedly sped up and fired at the police team. Police said the bullet that almost hit ASI Dalveer.

During a chase, the accused fell from his motorcycle near Naharpur Road and allegedly fired again, with the bullet passing over the head of the police inspector. Police said they fired in self-defence, hitting the accused in the right leg and apprehending him.

A firearm was recovered from the spot. The accused was first taken to CHC Punhana and later referred to Nalhar Medical College.

Police said Aamir had been absconding since last year after attempting to rob a jewellery shop in Punhana town, and a reward of ₹5,000 had been announced for his arrest. A fresh case has been registered at Punhana City Police Station for attempting to break the barricade and firing at police personnel.