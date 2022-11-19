Woman critically injured after drunk man rams SUV into 14 vehicles in Gurugram

A 25-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after a man, driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV into at least 14 vehicles in Housing Board Colony in Sector 39 on Thursday night.

The suspect, Amit Kumar, a businessman, and his friend Himanshu, who was also in the SUV, were granted bail on Friday. Medical examination found that both were inebriated at the time and in no condition to drive, police said.

According to eyewitness statements to the police, Kumar was not even able to open his eyes and had rammed into all the vehicles parked on the lane outside Shani temple in Jharsa.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said they received information at 9.30 pm that an SUV had rammed into several vehicles and injured five people. “A team from Jharsa police post and one from Sadar police station reached the spot and arrested the suspects. Three people, including a 25-year-old woman, were severely injured. The woman is admitted in a private hospital while the other two were discharged on Friday,” he said.

Hitesh Singh, a resident of Pratap Nagar in old Gurugram, said his younger sister works with an insurance aggregator in Sector 44. “On Thursday at 9.30 pm, she was returning home from office and had stopped at the Shani temple on Sector 31 road. She was on her scooter when the SUV hit her. She was knocked down and dragged by the SUV for a few metres. She was taken to a private hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit. She has suffered 11 fractures, including two in her spinal cord,” he said.

Singh said his sister has been unconscious since Thursday night.

Based on Singh’s statement, the police have registered a case against Kumar and Himanshu under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

The suspects could not be reached for comment.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital confirmed that the two men were admitted on Thursday night with minor injuries and discharged on Friday. “Both had sustained minor injuries and were reported stable. Their blood samples were collected for further investigation,” said a doctor aware of the matter, who requested anonymity.

