Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman critically injured after drunk man rams SUV into 14 vehicles in Gurugram

Woman critically injured after drunk man rams SUV into 14 vehicles in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:04 AM IST

According to eyewitness statements to the police, Kumar was not even able to open his eyes and had rammed into all the vehicles parked on the lane outside Shani temple in Jharsa

The incident took place in Housing Board Colony in Sector 39. (HT Photo)
The incident took place in Housing Board Colony in Sector 39. (HT Photo)
ByLeena Dhankhar

A 25-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after a man, driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV into at least 14 vehicles in Housing Board Colony in Sector 39 on Thursday night.

The suspect, Amit Kumar, a businessman, and his friend Himanshu, who was also in the SUV, were granted bail on Friday. Medical examination found that both were inebriated at the time and in no condition to drive, police said.

According to eyewitness statements to the police, Kumar was not even able to open his eyes and had rammed into all the vehicles parked on the lane outside Shani temple in Jharsa.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said they received information at 9.30 pm that an SUV had rammed into several vehicles and injured five people. “A team from Jharsa police post and one from Sadar police station reached the spot and arrested the suspects. Three people, including a 25-year-old woman, were severely injured. The woman is admitted in a private hospital while the other two were discharged on Friday,” he said.

Hitesh Singh, a resident of Pratap Nagar in old Gurugram, said his younger sister works with an insurance aggregator in Sector 44. “On Thursday at 9.30 pm, she was returning home from office and had stopped at the Shani temple on Sector 31 road. She was on her scooter when the SUV hit her. She was knocked down and dragged by the SUV for a few metres. She was taken to a private hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit. She has suffered 11 fractures, including two in her spinal cord,” he said.

Singh said his sister has been unconscious since Thursday night.

Based on Singh’s statement, the police have registered a case against Kumar and Himanshu under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

The suspects could not be reached for comment.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital confirmed that the two men were admitted on Thursday night with minor injuries and discharged on Friday. “Both had sustained minor injuries and were reported stable. Their blood samples were collected for further investigation,” said a doctor aware of the matter, who requested anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out