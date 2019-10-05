Haryana assembly polls: 17 file papers from Panchkula till last day of nomination

cities

Seventeen candidates have filed their papers from Panchkula constituency till the last day of nominations on Friday. Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan, Swaraj India Party candidate Madhu Anand, JJP’s Ajay Gautam, Sarvahit Party’s Suresh Kumar, INLD’s Karundeep Chaudhary and Harmarjot Kaur as his covering candidate filed their nominations on the last day. Bimala Devi filed papers as the covering candidate for the BJP nominee. Besides them, 10 others have also filed nomination papers for the assembly elections.

For the Kalka assembly segment, total 20 candidates have filed their papers. Nominations were filed by BSP candidate Ashwani Nagra, Congress candidate Pardeep Chaudhary, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Parveen Hooda and INLD candidate Satinder Singh. Apart from them, nine other candidates have filed their papers.

The nomination papers will be examined on October 5 and can be withdrawn by October 7. Voting will be held from 7am to 6pm on October 21 and counting will take place on October 24.

Party workers violating traffic rules during a roadshow in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Roadshow menace

Commuters were a harried lot on Friday as well due to roadshow carried by Congress’ Panchkula candidate, Chander Mohan, as well as others who filed their nominations for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. The shows of strength led to traffic chaos at various points in Panchkula from 11am to 1pm.

Chander Mohan’s roadshow passed through the roundabout of Sectors 8-9, 16-17; Rajiv Colony; Sector 15-14 and 10-11 before reaching the mini-secretariat, creating chock-a-block. Traffic norms were flouted by a number of tractors, cars and motorbikes which took part in the roadshow.

Though cops on bikes were deputed, with no diversion planned in advance, they failed to streamline the traffic. There was no check on the traffic rules violations by supporters of various parties as well.

