Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Haryana’ murrah buffalo yields 32.6 kg milk, sets world record

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jagraon

         

(LUDHIANA) A murrah buffalo, owned by a farmer from Haryana, set a world record by yielding 32.66kg milk in one go during the 14th PDFA International Dairy and Agri Expo 2019 and Pashu Palan Mela here on Monday.

Officials said earlier this record was held by a buffalo from Pakistan which had given 32.50 litres of milk.

Buffalo owner Sukhvir Singh of Litani village of Hisar district said he had bought the buffalo, named Saraswati, around three years ago in Kurukshetra at a price of Rs 1.73 lakh.

The farmer was honoured by animal husbandry and dairy development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

“I had raised her like a child and made it a winner buffalo,” said Sukhvir withn pride.

He claimed that a farmer from Tamil Nadu offered him Rs 51 lakh for buying his buffalo.

He said seven- year-old Saraswati has won 13 prizes at different fairs so far. Besides being the highest milk-producing buffalo, it had also won a beauty pageant during a contest held in Maharashtra in February last year.

“But this day will always remain special to me. It is for the first time in the 14-year history of PDFA expo that a desi buffalo has been chosen as a champion. Earlier, only a jersey cow used to get the top spot during the expo,” said Sukhvir.

He said that Saraswati consumed nearly 10 kg fodder per day, which is enriched with chana and soyabean. It is also served jaggery and mustard oil.

Sukhvir said that Saraswati had breached the world record of in milk yield a fortnight ago during a contest organised in Haryana where she gave 33.131kg of milk, “But no one took notice of it,” said Sukhvir Singh.

