Haryana police arrest history sheeter after gunfight in Gurugram

A man carrying a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head was arrested after an exchange of fire with the Haryana Police's STF on the Faridabad-Gurugram road on Sunday, an official said. Police set up a trap near the Baliyawas village by the Faridabad-Gurugram road, DSP of STF Preetpal Singh Sangwan said.(HT file photo)

Rohit, allegedly a shooter for a criminal gang, has three criminal cases registered against him -- two in Rajasthan and one in Haryana.

He was intercepted while planning a major crime in Gurugram, police said.

Acting on information received, police set up a trap near the Baliyawas village by the Faridabad-Gurugram road, DSP of STF Preetpal Singh Sangwan said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the accused sustained bullet injuries and was apprehended.

He was immediately admitted to the Gurugram General Hospital and later referred to PGIMS Rohtak, Sangwan added.