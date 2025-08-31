Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana police arrest history sheeter after gunfight in Gurugram

PTI |
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 03:58 pm IST

The arrest followed an exchange of gunfire on the Faridabad-Gurugram road. The accused had three criminal cases and was caught while plotting a crime.

A man carrying a bounty of 25,000 on his head was arrested after an exchange of fire with the Haryana Police's STF on the Faridabad-Gurugram road on Sunday, an official said.

Police set up a trap near the Baliyawas village by the Faridabad-Gurugram road, DSP of STF Preetpal Singh Sangwan said.(HT file photo)
Police set up a trap near the Baliyawas village by the Faridabad-Gurugram road, DSP of STF Preetpal Singh Sangwan said.(HT file photo)

Rohit, allegedly a shooter for a criminal gang, has three criminal cases registered against him -- two in Rajasthan and one in Haryana.

He was intercepted while planning a major crime in Gurugram, police said.

Acting on information received, police set up a trap near the Baliyawas village by the Faridabad-Gurugram road, DSP of STF Preetpal Singh Sangwan said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the accused sustained bullet injuries and was apprehended.

He was immediately admitted to the Gurugram General Hospital and later referred to PGIMS Rohtak, Sangwan added.

Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
News / Cities / Haryana police arrest history sheeter after gunfight in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On