Her house razed during anti-encroachment drive, Chennai woman cooks on road
A woman started to cook on the streets after her house was demolished during the anti-encroachment drive in Chennai, ANI reported. The images shared by the agency show sitting on the floor and cooking food amid the ruins after the demolition drive.
“We have documents of our house. It was demolished without any information. I started cooking here on streets as I have nowhere to go,” she said.
“Officials say they will give houses through a housing scheme for only those having three members in their family, they have made us all homeless. I have my sick mother and my kids. I will not go from here,” Priya added.
Besides Chennai, anti-encroachment drives are underway across parts of the country. In the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which witnessed a long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019.
The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea against the demolition drive, asking the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the high court.
-
Three killed after gas tanker overturns, rams into cars on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Three persons were killed after propylene -carrying gas tanker overturned and hit two cars among other vehicles on Pune-Mumbai Expressway at around 12.30 pm on Monday. The tanker was on its way to Mumbai from Pune. According to the police, the tanker driver lost control over the wheels near the Khopoli exit slope and landed on the Pune lane. The highway police carried out rescue and relief operations following the accident.
-
Mumbai court issues notices to Rana couple as police seek their rearrest
Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on Monday issued a notice to Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana, after the police moved a plea for a non-bailable warrant for re-arresting them for violating their bail conditions. Additional sessions judge R N Rokade posted the plea for hearing on May 18. The plea cited statements of the couple after they came out on bail.
-
Monday Musings: How flawed civic planning fails to ease traffic issues
The recently inaugurated flyover at Nal Stop on Karve road is a classic example of how flawed planning, coupled with a lack of foresight, can complicate the problem. It has shifted congestion from one point to another, and there are new bottlenecks at intersections leading to traffic jams. As if this is not enough, the Pune Municipal Corporation has proposed yet another Y-shape flyover near the Karve statue on the same stretch.
-
‘No one learns’: Tejashwi Yadav slams state govt over BPSC paper leak incident
The BPSC that is held to select candidates for government jobs in Bihar was cancelled on Sunday after a portion of the question paper was leaked ahead of the test, a statement from the commission said. It was cancelled on the recommendation of a three-member inquiry committee formed by BPSC chairman RK Mahajan.
-
Bengaluru: Customs seized ₹47 lakh worth gold hidden in underwear
Bengaluru Customs arrested a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi for allegedly attempting to smuggle 918.01gms of goldin paste form, worth more than ₹47 lakh in underwear on Sunday. This is the second such incident in the last two days after customs seized 966.10 grams of gold worth over ₹50 lakh from a passenger who reportedly hid it similarly.
