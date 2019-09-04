e-paper
High humidity levels bring down visibility drastically in Delhi

Sep 04, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a misty Wednesday morning as high relative humidity in the air brought down the visibility levels drastically.

“It was not pollution, but high levels of relative humidity, which created the mist. The air quality is in the moderate category at present,” said P Gargava, member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board.

As moisture laden winds are coming in, the relative humidity was at least 10% more compared to any other day. At 8:30 am on Wednesday, the RH was 84%, which was around 74% on Tuesday during the same time.

As a result the visibility dropped to around 1200 m, which usually remains around 3000m. The maximum and minimum temperature were 35.8 degrees Celsius and 28.6 degrees Celsius.

