e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal freezes in sub-zero temperatures, Keylong coldest at -14.3°C; more snow, rain next week

Himachal freezes in sub-zero temperatures, Keylong coldest at -14.3°C; more snow, rain next week

Heavy snowfall is likely to occur at some places in Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts and part of Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur districts from January 13

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020 11:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Icicles hanging from the roof of a building in Shimla. Snow can still be seen in several areas of Shimla such as the Mall Road, the Ridge, US Club and Jakhu hills after this week’s heavy snowfall.
Icicles hanging from the roof of a building in Shimla. Snow can still be seen in several areas of Shimla such as the Mall Road, the Ridge, US Club and Jakhu hills after this week’s heavy snowfall.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Heavy snow and rainfall is forecast for Himachal Pradesh from January 13 onwards that will further intensify the severe cold wave conditions in the state that is already reeling under extreme cold owing to dry weather conditions.

Temperatures on Saturday remained below freezing in many places of the state, though the hills saw a slight rise in mercury.

“Heavy snowfall is likely to occur at some places in Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts and part of Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur districts from January 13,” a weather official said.

Under the influence of the second western disturbance, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall or snowfall in the state from January 15-16.

Meanwhile, Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum temperature of minus 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 5.5 degrees, while the minimum temperature was minus 2.8 degrees in Manali, minus 4 in Kufri, 3.6 degrees in Dalhousie and 2.6 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala.

The minimum temperature in the state capital of Shimla was 3 degrees.

Pigeons feeding on chickpeas as snow covered most of the hillsides in Shimla.
Pigeons feeding on chickpeas as snow covered most of the hillsides in Shimla. ( Deepak Sansta/HT )

SNOW-BOUND TOURIST DESTINATIONS

Snow could still be seen in several areas of Shimla such as the Mall Road, the Ridge, the US Club and Jakhu hills after this week’s heavy snowfall.

Areas near Shimla such as Kufri and Narkanda and the popular tourist resort of Manali are also covered under a thick blanket of snow.

The weather will be mainly dry in the state till Sunday.

tags
top news
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News