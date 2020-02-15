HP to receive fresh snowfall from February 18 onwards

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:38 IST

Fresh western disturbances are likely to bring fresh snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh around February 18, the weatherman has predicted.

Director state meteorological department Dr Manmohan Singh said snowfall was likely to take place in the higher reaches on February 18, in the middle and higher hills on February 19, and snowfall and rainfall was likely to occur throughout the state on February 20 and 21.

The weather remained mostly sunny and dry throughout the state on Saturday. The minimum temperatures were two to three degrees above normal while the maximum temperatures was four to five degrees below normal.

The state’s capital, Shimla, recorded a maximum temperature of 18.9°C while the minimum temperature was 8.4°C. Kufri, 14-km away from Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 10.5°C and minimum temperature of 7.2°C.

The minimum temperatures in Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were 1.4°C, 7.2°C and 6.8°C while the maximum temperatures were 18°C, 16.6°C and 12.2°C, respectively.

The maximum temperatures in Solan, Bilaspur, Nahan and Hamirpur were 25°C, 25.5°C, 21.3°C and 25.1°C while the minimum temperatures were 5°C, 9.5°C, 13.9°C and 9.6°C, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum temperature of zero degrees.

Keylong, in the tribal district Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place in the state, as it recorded a minimum temperature of -8.2°C while Berthin in Bilaspur district was the hottest place in the state as it recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6°C.