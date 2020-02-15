e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / HP to receive fresh snowfall from February 18 onwards

HP to receive fresh snowfall from February 18 onwards

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Fresh western disturbances are likely to bring fresh snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh around February 18, the weatherman has predicted.

Director state meteorological department Dr Manmohan Singh said snowfall was likely to take place in the higher reaches on February 18, in the middle and higher hills on February 19, and snowfall and rainfall was likely to occur throughout the state on February 20 and 21.

The weather remained mostly sunny and dry throughout the state on Saturday. The minimum temperatures were two to three degrees above normal while the maximum temperatures was four to five degrees below normal.

The state’s capital, Shimla, recorded a maximum temperature of 18.9°C while the minimum temperature was 8.4°C. Kufri, 14-km away from Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 10.5°C and minimum temperature of 7.2°C.

The minimum temperatures in Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were 1.4°C, 7.2°C and 6.8°C while the maximum temperatures were 18°C, 16.6°C and 12.2°C, respectively.

The maximum temperatures in Solan, Bilaspur, Nahan and Hamirpur were 25°C, 25.5°C, 21.3°C and 25.1°C while the minimum temperatures were 5°C, 9.5°C, 13.9°C and 9.6°C, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum temperature of zero degrees.

Keylong, in the tribal district Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place in the state, as it recorded a minimum temperature of -8.2°C while Berthin in Bilaspur district was the hottest place in the state as it recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6°C.

top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities