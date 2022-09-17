Amid Amit Shah's rally, TRS leader alleges ‘car vandalised’, 'forced to move'

Amid Hyderabad's ‘Liberation’ Day celebrations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas on Saturday alleged that his car was vandalised by workers and supporters of Union home minister Amit Shah, who was addressing a rally in the city. The TRS leader said he had parked his car in front of Shah's cavalcade but was ‘forced to move it’ eventually.

“The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension,” Gosula was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has not responded to the allegation yet.

Read more: After Amit Shah, KCR unfurls Tricolour at different venue for same event

Addressing a mega rally on Parade grounds on the occasion of what the BJP has called Hyderabad Liberation Day, Amit Shah said it was a ‘historic day’ for the city. He also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was the Union home minister in 1948 when Hyderabad was freed from the Nizam rule and annexed into the Union of India. “If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated,” Shah said at the gathering.

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is holding parallel celebrations across Hyderabad on ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam’ or ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ to mark 75 years of the city's annexation to the Indian union.

