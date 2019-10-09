IITR team to examine water quality across 2,500 km stretch of Ganga

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:37 IST

A team from the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) is accompanying the 2,500 km rafting expedition in the Ganga from Devprayag to Gangasagar to examine the water quality of the entire stretch.

“Our team will monitor the river water. This will include aspects like BOD (biological oxygen demand), dissolved matter and biological and chemical pollutants,” said Alok Dhawan, director, CSIR-IITR.

The expedition is part of Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan which was flagged off by minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 7. The expedition is being led by Wing Commander Paramvir Singh of the Indian Air Force.

The data collected by the IITR team will be complied in a report which will be shared by the Jal Shakti ministry to be worked upon. “We will also put up a framework of ways to improve the water quality of the river based on the findings,” Dhawan said.

Beside data collection, the team will also participate in various social functions and public meetings throughout the route to spread awareness about the river. “This would be our contribution to the cause of protecting river Ganga and cleaning it,” Dhawan said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:37 IST