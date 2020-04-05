In act of solidarity, to light candle of hope, Pune switches off at 9pm

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:21 IST

PUNE The ‘9 pm for 9 minutes’ call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was followed through by many residents in the city.

Most saw it as an act of unity to stand together to fight against Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

Several street lights were switched off in many areas, while people stood out in their balconies, waving their mobile flashlights, some lighting diyas and candles, and children shouting ‘Go Corona’ at the top of their voice.

Parmar society in Salunke Vihar, which has 200 flats, observed diya ceremony with fanfare. Ashita Pillai, a resident said, “We are following the tradition set by the PM to ward off Covid-19. Last time, we clapped hands as told by the Prime Minister and this time it was lightening of diya to dispel darkness.”

While another society Ganga Kingston in Wanowrie where there are 2,000 residents, felt that this act was a part of the oneness of this nation against deadly Covid-19.

Rutuja Pawar, a committee member of Ganga Kingston Society, said, “We observed it as it was aimed at removing depression and fear from the minds of the people.”

In Phursungi, 400 families of a society came together lighting candles and standing in their balcony. “It is a symbol of showing unity and augmenting the leadership of the country, where we are standing with mobile / lights in the balcony to show solidarity,” said Satya Natrajan, a resident oF Phursungi.

Some residents felt residents like Megha Shimpi of Gokhalenagar felt, “By doing shows of solidarity, one is not going to scare Covid-19, instead I am donating to the chief minister’s relief fund, for that is the need of the hour, where our doctors are fighting a battle against this disease and need all the protection they can get to help save lives.”

Arvind Mishra, a resident in Pashan, said, “I don’t think, by switching off electricity for nine minutes will help in the fight against the coronavirus. Instead, if the people unite together and follow rules and maintain social distancing, that will help reduce the cases.”

Vedant Patkar, a student living in Aundh, “We switched off the lights and took a break for ten minutes. We need to respect our prime minister and hence I followed it, despite me having project submissions online.”