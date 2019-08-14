Indirapuram residents approach NGT against use of diesel sets and loud music systems

cities

Residents of Indirapuram have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the Indirapuram Habitat Centre and a nearby school, which are allegedly using generator sets that are generating smoke and causing health issues for people.

The petitioners contended that the use of heavy sound systems at the Habiat Centre was allegedly causing noise pollution and disturbing the sleep of residents of nearby high-rises.

The tribunal, during a hearing on August 13, directed agencies concerned to submit a factual and action taken report within one month and posted the matter for hearing on October 22.

“With a view to examine the allegation, it will be appropriate to require a factual and action taken report from the Ghaziabad development authority and the UP State pollution control board. The nodal agency will be the state pollution control board for compliance and coordination,” the tribunal said in its order.

Utsav Sharma, the regional manager of the UP pollution board, said he was yet to receive a copy of the notice.

“Regarding the school, it had used DG sets and they were earlier sealed by GDA on a complaint. After this, they raised the height of their chimneys and took steps to control emission. After this, the premises was desealed. We are yet to get the notice regarding the petition and will take necessary compliance as directed regarding the school and the Habitat Centre,” he added.

The petition said the noise and air pollution were troubling residents of nearby highrises. It said heavy sound systems were used at the Habitat Centre daily from 7pm to 00.30am beyond permissible limits .

“All our generator sets are in the basement. We will check the issue of loud noise as alleged. We will take corrective action and comply with directions. We are yet to receive notices,” said Yudhvir Singh, operations head of the Habitat Centre.

