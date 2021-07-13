'Catch me if you can': Pakistan-based hacker hacks Indore Police site

The official website of Indore Police has been hacked allegedly by a Pakistan-based hacker, prompting the department to block a section of the page. Indore Police Crime Branch has registered a case and started an investigation into the matter and deployed a team of cyber experts to recover the page, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Several media outlets cited Guruprasad Parashar, the additional superintendent of police of the Crime Branch, as saying that a team is working to trace the IP address from which the website was tampered with.

According to reports, the hacker wrote “Hacked by Mohammed Bilal team PCE - Free Kashmir, Pakistan Zindabad,” in place of tnames of senior police officers including that of the director general of police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh and the inspector general of police (IGP) of Indore. The hacker placed the national flag upside down on the website, the reports said. "Catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com," the hacker also wrote on the website of the Indore Police.

Before this, Mohammad Bilal hacked the website of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Delhi unit in November 2019. In April 2018, Bilal hacked the website of Andhra University and in October of the same year, he was also involved in the hacking of the BJP's Goa unit website.

